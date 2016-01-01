Dr. James Morris, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morris is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Morris, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Morris, MD is an Urology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Urology, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Morris works at
Locations
BRGP - Family/Sports Medicine8585 Picardy Ave Ste 318, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 763-4430
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Morris, MD
- Urology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- 1043271497
Education & Certifications
- Baylor University Med Center
- Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morris has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morris accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morris has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morris has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morris on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Morris. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morris.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morris, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morris appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.