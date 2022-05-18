Dr. James Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Morgan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Morgan, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange and Baptist Health Louisville.
Dr. Morgan works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology and Oncology4003 Kresge Way Ste 500, Louisville, KY 40207 Directions
-
2
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology and Oncology1031 New Moody Ln Ste 204, La Grange, KY 40031 Directions
-
3
Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology & Oncology2400 Eastpoint Pkwy Ste 310, Louisville, KY 40223 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Health La Grange
- Baptist Health Louisville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Morgan?
Dr Morgan is the kindest and most compassionate doctor I know
About Dr. James Morgan, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1619130390
Education & Certifications
- LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Morgan using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgan works at
Dr. Morgan has seen patients for Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Lung Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Morgan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Morgan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.