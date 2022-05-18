Overview

Dr. James Morgan, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Louisville, KY. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISVILLE MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Baptist Health La Grange and Baptist Health Louisville.



Dr. Morgan works at Baptist Health Medical Group Hematology and Oncology in Louisville, KY with other offices in La Grange, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) and Lung Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

