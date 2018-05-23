Overview

Dr. James Morgan, MD is a Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Disease Specialist in Dorchester, MA. They specialize in Cardiovascular & Pulmonary Diseases, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Carney Hospital and St. Elizabeth's Medical Center.



Dr. Morgan works at Carney Cardiology in Dorchester, MA with other offices in Brighton, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Electrocardiogram (EKG), Chest Pain and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.