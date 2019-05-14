Dr. James Morgan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Morgan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Morgan, MD
Overview
Dr. James Morgan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in El Dorado, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 22 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with Medical Center Of South Arkansas.
Locations
-
1
South Arkansas Surgery Center2704 Vine St, El Dorado, AR 71730 Directions (870) 862-1636
-
2
J. Brandon Morgan403 W Oak St, El Dorado, AR 71730 Directions (870) 881-9311
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Of South Arkansas
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- PPO Plus
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The nurses and staff were exceptional I was very apprehensive and their professionalism put me as much at ease as I could be. Dr Morgan was great and spoke with me both before and after the procedure. Hope I never have to go back but wouldn't hesitate if I needed to
About Dr. James Morgan, MD
- General Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1093725269
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Morgan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Morgan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Morgan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Morgan has seen patients for Removal or Destruction of Rectal or Intestinal Tumor (incl. Colonoscopy, Proctosigmoidoscopy, Sigmoidoscopy and Control of Hemorrhage), Port Placements or Replacements and Gallbladder Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Morgan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Morgan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Morgan.
