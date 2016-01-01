Overview

Dr. James Moravek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They completed their fellowship with Beaumont Hospital Grosse Pointe



Dr. Moravek works at Ann Arbor Orthopedic Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI with other offices in Canton, MI, Mokena, IL and Palos Hills, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Elbow Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.