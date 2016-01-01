See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Ypsilanti, MI
Dr. James Moravek, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (17)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Dr. James Moravek, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI. They completed their fellowship with Beaumont Hospital Grosse Pointe

Dr. Moravek works at Ann Arbor Orthopedic Specialist in Ypsilanti, MI with other offices in Canton, MI, Mokena, IL and Palos Hills, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Elbow Sprain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    IHA Ann Arbor Orthopaedic Specialists
    5315 Elliott Dr Ste 304, Ypsilanti, MI 48197 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 712-0655
    Michigan Healthcare Professionals P C
    1600 S Canton Center Rd Ste 2200, Canton, MI 48188 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (734) 712-0655
    Hand to Shoulder Clinic
    19065 Hickory Creek Dr Ste 210, Mokena, IL 60448 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 237-7200
    OrthoNow Immediate Orthopaedic Care Clinic
    10330 S ROBERTS RD, Palos Hills, IL 60465 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 237-7200

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
  • University Hospital - University of Michigan

Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Elbow Sprain
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Elbow Sprain

Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tendinosis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  Bursitis
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health
    • Private HealthCare Systems
    • Savility
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1376768879
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Beaumont Hospital Grosse Pointe
    Internship
    • University of Michigan Medical Center University Hospital
    Undergraduate School
    • Notre Dame
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Moravek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moravek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moravek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moravek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Moravek has seen patients for Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow), Osteoarthritis of Shoulder and Elbow Sprain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moravek on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Moravek. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moravek.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moravek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moravek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

