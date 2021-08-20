See All General Surgeons in Lansdale, PA
Dr. James Moore, MD

Breast Surgery
4.3 (40)
Accepting new patients
43 years of experience
Dr. James Moore, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of PA and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.

Dr. Moore works at Neurosurgical Associates of Abington in Lansdale, PA with other offices in Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Landsdale
    125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 205, Lansdale, PA 19446 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 887-3565
  2. 2
    X-ray Doctor Inc
    1208 Highland Ave, Abington, PA 19001 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (215) 887-3565

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jefferson Abington Hospital
  • Jefferson Lansdale Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision
Breast Cancer
Mastectomy
Axillary Lymph Node Dissection
Breast Reconstruction
Breast Reduction
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ
Excision of Breast Tumor
Lumpectomy
Abdominal Pain
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage
Biopsy of Breast
Breast Lump
Breast Surgical Procedure
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant
Constipation
Crohn's Disease
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer
Excisional Biopsy
Fine Needle Aspiration
Hiatal Hernia
Inflammatory Bowel Disease
Lipomas
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lobular Carconima
Lung Cancer
Male Breast Cancer
Nipple-Sparing Mastectomy
Partial Mastectomy
Port Placements or Replacements
Port Removal
Sentinel Node Biopsy
Skin Biopsy
Skin-Sparing Mastectomy
Soft Tissue Tumor Removal
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome
Thyroid Nodule
Umbilical Hernia
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    About Dr. James Moore, MD

    • Breast Surgery
    • 43 years of experience
    • English
    • 1972580462
    Education & Certifications

    • Abington Mem Hospital
    • Abington Memorial Hospital
    • Medical College of PA
    • BROWN UNIVERSITY
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Moore, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Moore appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

