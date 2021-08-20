Overview

Dr. James Moore, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of PA and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.



Dr. Moore works at Neurosurgical Associates of Abington in Lansdale, PA with other offices in Abington, PA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.