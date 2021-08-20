Dr. James Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Moore, MD
Dr. James Moore, MD is a Breast Surgery Specialist in Lansdale, PA. They specialize in Breast Surgery, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of PA and is affiliated with Jefferson Abington Hospital and Jefferson Lansdale Hospital.
Landsdale125 Medical Campus Dr Ste 205, Lansdale, PA 19446 Directions (215) 887-3565
X-ray Doctor Inc1208 Highland Ave, Abington, PA 19001 Directions (215) 887-3565
Hospital Affiliations
- Jefferson Abington Hospital
- Jefferson Lansdale Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Keystone Health Plan East
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very concerned with comfort of patients. Answers all questions. I had previously used Dr Moore with flying success.
About Dr. James Moore, MD
- Breast Surgery
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1972580462
Education & Certifications
- Abington Mem Hospital
- Abington Memorial Hospital
- Medical College of PA
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
