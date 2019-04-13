Dr. James Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Moore, MD
Overview
Dr. James Moore, MD is a Hematology Specialist in Fort Collins, CO.
Locations
1
Cancer Care & Hematology2121 E Harmony Rd Unit 170, Fort Collins, CO 80528 Directions (970) 493-6337Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
2
Poudre Valley Hospital Laboratory1024 S Lemay Ave, Fort Collins, CO 80524 Directions (970) 495-8030MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
3
Medical Center of the Rockies2500 Rocky Mountain Ave, Loveland, CO 80538 Directions (970) 203-7080Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Colorado Plains Medical Center
- Estes Park Health
- Haxtun Hospital District
- Medical Center Of The Rockies
- Poudre Valley Hospital
- Uchealth Greeley Hospital
- UCHealth Longs Peak Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Moore has been monitoring and treating my chronic condition for over 12 years. We so appreciate his caring, informative approach - always sharing research, future options and personal connection with our family. Thankful for his treatment, expertise and guidance
About Dr. James Moore, MD
- Hematology
- English
Education & Certifications
- Hematology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Moore works at
