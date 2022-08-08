Dr. James Moore, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Moore is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Moore, MD
Overview
Dr. James Moore, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Jackson, MS. They specialize in Oncology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Mississippi Baptist Medical Center.
Locations
Baptist Gynecologic Oncology501 Marshall St Ste G07, Jackson, MS 39202 Directions (601) 968-3238
Hospital Affiliations
- Mississippi Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Very attentive. Always has time to answer questions. Kind. Extremely intelligent. Best ever.
About Dr. James Moore, MD
- Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Georgetown University Hospital
- University Of Mississippi Medical Center
- University of Mississippi
Dr. Moore has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Moore accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Moore has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Uterine Cancer and Cervical Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Moore on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Moore. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Moore.
