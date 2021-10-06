Overview

Dr. James Montgomery, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Westminster, CO. They completed their residency with Parkland Meml Hosp-U Tex Sw Med Ctr



Dr. Montgomery works at Montgomery Eye Care in Westminster, CO with other offices in Northglenn, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Chorioretinal Scars, Retinal Neovascularization and Nearsightedness along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.