Dr. James Montelaro, MD
Overview
Dr. James Montelaro, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from University of Florida and is affiliated with Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Baton Rouge Ear Nose & Throat Assoc.8080 Bluebonnet Blvd Ste 2222, Baton Rouge, LA 70810 Directions (225) 769-2222
-
2
Baton Rouge General Medical Center8585 Picardy Ave, Baton Rouge, LA 70809 Directions (225) 387-7000
Hospital Affiliations
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Montelaro has been my ENTS Specialist since 2002. He is still very professional, knowledgeable, and compassionate, now and since my first encounter with him. His staff is very accommodating.
About Dr. James Montelaro, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1447250311
Education & Certifications
- Shands Hospital At University Of Fl
- University of Florida
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
