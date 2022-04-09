Overview

Dr. James Montana, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Ely, MN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from University of Minnesota Medical School and is affiliated with Essentia Health St. Mary's Medical Center, Ely Bloomenson Community Hospital, Essentia Health-Virginia and Fairview Range Medical Center.



Dr. Montana works at Essentia Health-Ely Clinic in Ely, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.