Dr. James Moeller, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Michigan State University College Of Human Medicine and is affiliated with Henry Ford Hospital.



Dr. Moeller works at Henry Ford Orthopedics - Bloomfield Hills in Bloomfield Hills, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.