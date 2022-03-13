Overview

Dr. James Modir, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.



Dr. Modir works at Scripps Clinic Rancho Bernardo in San Diego, CA with other offices in La Jolla, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.