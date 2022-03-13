Dr. James Modir, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Modir is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Modir, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Modir, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in San Diego, CA. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN and is affiliated with Scripps Green Hospital.
Dr. Modir works at
Locations
Scripps Clinic Medical Laboratories15004 Innovation Dr, San Diego, CA 92128 Directions (858) 605-7398
Sav-on Drugs #910710710 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 554-9100Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Scripps Green Hospital10666 N Torrey Pines Rd, La Jolla, CA 92037 Directions (858) 605-7398
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Green Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Modir is one of the best doctors I've ever had. We had a very pleasant initial meeting. He patiently reviewed my MRI with me and answered all my questions politely. I was put on a waitng list and got to have my epidural injections only four days after our meeting. The procedure was not extensive and except for the novocaine, it was not painful. One day later, the pain in my neck, shoulder, arms and hands are 80% better than prior to the procedure. He did a super job and I can't wait for another procedure in two weeks.
About Dr. James Modir, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF WISCONSIN
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Modir has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Modir accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Modir has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Modir works at
Dr. Modir has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Modir on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Modir. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Modir.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Modir, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Modir appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.