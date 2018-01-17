See All Emergency Medicine Doctors / Intensivists in Clemmons, NC
Dr. James Mock, MD

Emergency Medicine
5 (1)
Accepting new patients
34 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James Mock, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Clemmons, NC. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE and is affiliated with Conway Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and OSF Saint Francis Medical Center.

Dr. Mock works at Tanglewood Park Physicians in Clemmons, NC. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Tanglewood Park Physicians
    6915 Village Medical Cir, Clemmons, NC 27012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (336) 619-8709

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Detoxification Evaluation
Alcohol Withdrawal
Ankle Disorders

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Detoxification Evaluation
Alcohol Withdrawal
Ankle Disorders
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax)
Drug Withdrawal
Embolism
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
Humerus Fracture
    Insurance Accepted

    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Jan 17, 2018
    Thank you for being a great Doctor in the emergency room.
    Brenda in Myrtle Beach — Jan 17, 2018
    About Dr. James Mock, MD

    • Emergency Medicine
    • 34 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1093726226
    Education & Certifications

    • UNIVERSITY OF NORTH CAROLINA AT CHARLOTTE
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Conway Medical Center
    • Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center
    • OSF Saint Francis Medical Center

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Mock, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mock is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Mock has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Mock has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Mock works at Tanglewood Park Physicians in Clemmons, NC. View the full address on Dr. Mock’s profile.

    Dr. Mock has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mock.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mock, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mock appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

