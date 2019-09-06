Overview

Dr. James Miner, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from INDIANA UNIVERSITY / BLOOMINGTON and is affiliated with Community Hospital North and Hancock Regional Hospital.



Dr. Miner works at OTOLARYNGOLOGY ASSOCIATES LLC in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Sinusitis, Sinusitis and Otitis Media along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.