Overview

Dr. James Mims, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.



Dr. Mims works at James L Mims III MD in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.