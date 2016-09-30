See All Pediatric Hematology & Oncology in San Antonio, TX
Pediatric Ophthalmology
Dr. James Mims, MD is a Pediatric Ophthalmology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Pediatric Ophthalmology, has 55 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center and Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Mims works at James L Mims III MD in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Pediatric Ophthalmology and Strabismus
    311 Camden St Ste 511, San Antonio, TX 78215 (210) 225-0084
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

  • Baptist Medical Center
  • Methodist Hospital

Esotropia
Exotropia
Eye Disease
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Sep 30, 2016
    Dr. Mims is an amazing Doctor. I have been taking my child to him for over 10 years. He is a very thorough doctor and provides you with so much information regarding the child's condition and treatment options. His staff is amazing and Priscilla R his Office Manager is so sweet and kind. She is very helpful as well. I highly recommend this Doctor.
    Ms. Rosales in San Antonio, TX — Sep 30, 2016
    • Pediatric Ophthalmology
    • 55 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1962554816
    • Wills Eye Hospital
    • Charity Hospital
    • Tulane University School of Medicine
    • University of Texas / Austin Campus
