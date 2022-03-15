See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Oakland Park, FL
Pain Medicine
2.5 (49)
Overview

Dr. James Milne, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.

Dr. Milne works at DOCTORS OSTEOPATHIC CENTER in Oakland Park, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    James R. Milne DO PA
    5333 N Dixie Hwy Ste 204, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 776-7566

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Back Pain
Headache
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Back Pain

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Headache Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Autonomic Disorders Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.7
Average provider rating
Based on 49 ratings
Patient Ratings (49)
5 Star
(20)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(2)
1 Star
(26)
Leave a review

Mar 15, 2022
Dr Milne is the best! His staff is always accommodating and I’ve been his patient for over 10 years. Highly recommend him and his staff. Joe Woods
Joe Woods — Mar 15, 2022
Photo: Dr. James Milne, DO
About Dr. James Milne, DO

  • Pain Medicine
  • English
  • 1982684064
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Medical Education

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Milne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Milne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Milne works at DOCTORS OSTEOPATHIC CENTER in Oakland Park, FL. View the full address on Dr. Milne’s profile.

Dr. Milne has seen patients for Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

49 patients have reviewed Dr. Milne. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milne.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Milne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Milne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

