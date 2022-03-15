Dr. Milne has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James Milne, DO
Overview
Dr. James Milne, DO is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Oakland Park, FL. They graduated from Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine.
Locations
James R. Milne DO PA5333 N Dixie Hwy Ste 204, Oakland Park, FL 33334 Directions (954) 776-7566
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Milne?
Dr Milne is the best! His staff is always accommodating and I’ve been his patient for over 10 years. Highly recommend him and his staff. Joe Woods
About Dr. James Milne, DO
- Pain Medicine
- English
- 1982684064
Education & Certifications
- Nova Southeastern University College Of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Milne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Milne has seen patients for Headache and All Headaches (incl. Migraine), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Milne on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. Milne. The overall rating for this provider is 2.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Milne.
