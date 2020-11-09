Dr. James Mills, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Mills, MD
Overview
Dr. James Mills, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dover, DE.
Locations
Bayhealth Medical Center640 S State St, Dover, DE 19901 Directions (302) 674-4700
Delaware Brain and Spine200 Banning St Ste 200, Dover, DE 19904 Directions (302) 922-3806
Hospital Affiliations
- Bayhealth Hospital, Kent Campus
- Beebe Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wells Fargo Insurance
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Mills has treated me for 2 different serious conditions. Both required surgery. I knew I was in good hands right away and both issues were taken care of. I would not hesitate to go him for any other problem that might come up.
About Dr. James Mills, MD
- Neurosurgery
- English
- 1609073246
Education & Certifications
- Wvu Hosptial Chestnut Ridge
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Mills has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Mills accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Mills has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Mills has seen patients for Lumbar Spine Fracture, Spine Fractures, Traumatic and Traumatic Brain Injury, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Mills on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Mills. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Mills.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Mills, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Mills appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.