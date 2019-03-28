Dr. James Mills, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mills is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Mills, MD
Dr. James Mills, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4800
Ruby Memorial Hospital — Health Sciences Campus1 Stadium Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-4478
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I actually can't say enough good things about Dr. Mills, He is a compassionate, skilled physician. He's an excellent listener. When he's with you, he's with you completely, not in a hurry to get to his next patient. Physicians hold our lives in their hands. Dr. Mills takes that responsibility seriously. I would recommend him to anyone!
- Cardiology
- 31 years of experience
- English
- 1376581421
- WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY
Dr. Mills works at
