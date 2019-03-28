Overview

Dr. James Mills, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Morgantown, WV. They specialize in Cardiology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from WEST VIRGINIA UNIVERSITY.



Dr. Mills works at WVU Medicine in Morgantown, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) and Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.