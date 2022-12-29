Dr. James Miceli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Miceli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Miceli, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James Miceli, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Newburgh, NY. They graduated from A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ and is affiliated with Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall.
Dr. Miceli works at
Crystal Run Healthcare Llp1200 Route 300, Newburgh, NY 12550 Directions (845) 725-0100
Crystal Run Healthcare Physicians Llp61 Emerald Pl, Rock Hill, NY 12775 Directions (845) 794-6999
Excelcare Medical Associates PA3196 Kennedy Blvd Ste 2, Union City, NJ 07087 Directions (201) 863-9013
- Montefiore St. Luke's Cornwall
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
He is an incredible doctor. He takes his time with you, explains the plans for treatment and doesn’t make you feel like he is rushing the visit. He actually cares. Unfortunately he left CRHC, and will miss him being my Rheumatologist, I wish him well.
- Rheumatology
- English, Spanish
- 1144546706
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital/Columbia University Medical Center
- Mount Sinai Beth Israel Medical Center
- A Einstein Col Med Yeshiva Univ
- Fordham University
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
