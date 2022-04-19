Dr. James Metrailer Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Metrailer Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Metrailer Sr, MD
Overview
Dr. James Metrailer Sr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Little Rock, AR. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES and is affiliated with CHI St. Vincent Infirmary.
They frequently treat conditions like Diverticulitis, Intestinal, Diverticulosis, Intestinal and Diarrhea along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Locations
- 1 1100 N University Ave Ste 102, Little Rock, AR 72207 Directions (501) 603-2244
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI St. Vincent Infirmary
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Metrailer was so helpful and explained everything to me about my newborn. He even asked how I was doing as a Mom. Highly recommend him and his staff was so nice and willing to help.
About Dr. James Metrailer Sr, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 46 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ARKANSAS FOR MEDICAL SCIENCES
- Internal Medicine
