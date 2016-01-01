Overview

Dr. James Merritt, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Rome, GA. They specialize in Cardiology, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Adventhealth Gordon, Adventhealth Redmond, Floyd Medical Center and Polk Medical Center.



Dr. Merritt works at Harbin Clinic Heart Center, Rome, GA in Rome, GA with other offices in Chatsworth, GA and Calhoun, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Hyperlipidemia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.