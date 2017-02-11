Overview

Dr. James Merrill, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Kingsport, TN. They specialize in Cardiology, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology. They graduated from DUKE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Holston Valley Medical Center and Johnson City Medical Center.



Dr. Merrill works at Ballad Health CVA Heart Institute in Kingsport, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Automatic Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD) Implantation, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Ventricular Tachycardia (VT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.