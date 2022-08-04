Overview

Dr. James Merrett, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in Dentistry, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF THE PACIFIC / SCHOOL OF DENTISTRY.



Dr. Merrett works at Hollywood Park Dental in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.