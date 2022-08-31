Overview

Dr. James Mendler, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.



Dr. Mendler works at Holy Name Medical Center MS Ctr in Teaneck, NJ with other offices in Oradell, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.