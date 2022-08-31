Dr. James Mendler, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Mendler is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Mendler, MD
Overview
Dr. James Mendler, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Teaneck, NJ. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Holy Name Medical Center.
Locations
HNH Sports Medicine718 Teaneck Rd, Teaneck, NJ 07666 Directions (201) 833-3909Monday10:00am - 3:00pmTuesday10:00am - 3:00pmWednesday10:00am - 3:00pmThursday10:00am - 3:00pmFriday10:00am - 3:00pm
HNH Sports Medicine514 Kinderkamack Rd, Oradell, NJ 07649 Directions (201) 833-3909
Hospital Affiliations
- Holy Name Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He is friendly and knows how to make the patient comfortable. He is knowledgeable and does a thorough exam. He listens to your concerns and doesn’t rush you through a visit. I highly recommend him!
About Dr. James Mendler, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1407818032
Education & Certifications
- Methodist Hospital
- UMDNJ Rw Johnson Med School St Peters Mc
- Umdnj Rw Johnson Med School
- UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
- John's Hopkins U
- Sports Medicine
