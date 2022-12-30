Dr. James Melotek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Melotek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Melotek, MD
Overview
Dr. James Melotek, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Port Saint Lucie, FL. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital.
Dr. Melotek works at
Locations
-
1
Saint Lucie Radiation Oncology8980 S US Highway 1 Ste 105, Port Saint Lucie, FL 34952 Directions (772) 281-3060
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Fortified Provider Network
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Optimum HealthCare
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- WellCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Melotek?
What a caring and careful group of professionals. A rarity in today’s world. We thank them so much.
About Dr. James Melotek, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- English, Spanish
- 1255696696
Education & Certifications
- University of Chicago Medical Center
- University of Florida College of Medicine
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Melotek has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Melotek accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Melotek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Melotek works at
Dr. Melotek speaks Spanish.
43 patients have reviewed Dr. Melotek. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Melotek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Melotek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Melotek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.