Overview

Dr. James Meadows, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Lynchburg, VA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Georgia Regents U, Medical College and is affiliated with Centra Lynchburg General Hospital.



Dr. Meadows works at Centra Medical Group - Nationwide in Lynchburg, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.