See All Ophthalmologists in Phoenix, AZ
Dr. James Meador, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. James Meador, MD

Ophthalmology
5 (2)
Accepting new patients
56 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. James Meador, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED.

Dr. Meador works at Medical and Surgical Eye Speialists Ltd in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Ophthalmology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Mark Barakat, MD
Dr. Mark Barakat, MD
10 (12)
View Profile
Dr. Sanford Moretsky, DO
Dr. Sanford Moretsky, DO
6 (13)
View Profile
Dr. Daniel Dansdill, MD
Dr. Daniel Dansdill, MD
0 (0)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Buena Vista Opthalmologists PC
    300 E Osborn Rd Ste 203, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (602) 263-8098

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening
Ultrasound, Eye
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Vision Screening

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid Chevron Icon
Benign Neoplasm of Eye Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cataract
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Floaters
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Drusen
Entropion Chevron Icon
Eye Surgery Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Glaucoma
Headache Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Macular Edema Chevron Icon
Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 2 ratings
    Patient Ratings (2)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Meador?

    Sep 19, 2020
    Patient, knowledgeable. I have a lot of respect for this man and his skills. I‘ve trusted him with my vision care for over 20 years.
    Yvonne — Sep 19, 2020
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James Meador, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James Meador, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Meador to family and friends

    Dr. Meador's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Meador

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James Meador, MD.

    About Dr. James Meador, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 56 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1881748424
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Saint Louis University Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Northwestern U Hosp
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Vanderbilt University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James Meador, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meador is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Meador has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Meador has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Meador works at Medical and Surgical Eye Speialists Ltd in Phoenix, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Meador’s profile.

    2 patients have reviewed Dr. Meador. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meador.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meador, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meador appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James Meador, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.