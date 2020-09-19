Dr. James Meador, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meador is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Meador, MD
Dr. James Meador, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 56 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED.
Buena Vista Opthalmologists PC300 E Osborn Rd Ste 203, Phoenix, AZ 85012 Directions (602) 263-8098
Patient, knowledgeable. I have a lot of respect for this man and his skills. I‘ve trusted him with my vision care for over 20 years.
About Dr. James Meador, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 56 years of experience
- English
- 1881748424
- Saint Louis University Hospital
- Northwestern U Hosp
- UNIV OF MO COLUMBIA SCH OF MED
- Vanderbilt University
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Meador has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meador accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Meador has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Meador. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
