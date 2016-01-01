Overview

Dr. James Meacham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.



Dr. Meacham works at Cleanslate Centers in Fort Wayne, IN with other offices in Indianapolis, IN, Holyoke, MA and Noblesville, IN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.