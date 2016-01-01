Dr. James Meacham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Meacham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James Meacham, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James Meacham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Fort Wayne, IN. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE.
Dr. Meacham works at
Locations
-
1
Cleanslate Centers3005 E State Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46805 Directions (260) 267-9498
-
2
Cleanslate Centers1725 N MERIDIAN ST, Indianapolis, IN 46202 Directions (317) 396-2679
-
3
Cleanslate Centers59 Bobala Rd, Holyoke, MA 01040 Directions (413) 584-2173
-
4
Cleanslate Centers18051 River Rd Ste 101, Noblesville, IN 46062 Directions (317) 674-0062
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James Meacham, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1548216609
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF LOUISVILLE
- Addiction Medicine, Internal Medicine and Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Meacham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Meacham accepts Aetna and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Meacham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Meacham works at
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Meacham. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Meacham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Meacham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Meacham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.