Dr. James McSwiney, DDS
Dr. James McSwiney, DDS is a Dentistry Practitioner in Cumming, GA.
Dr. McSwiney works at
Aspen Dental1530 Market Place Blvd, Cumming, GA 30041 Directions (844) 229-7186
Aspen Dental166 Crossroads Blvd, Dawsonville, GA 30534 Directions (844) 227-0268
- Aetna
- Ameritas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- Cigna
- Dental Network of America
- DenteMax
- Guardian
- Humana
- MetLife
- Principal Financial Group
- United Concordia
I have been a patient for 24 years; shame on me for not submitting a review before now for such a fabulous dentist. I have zero tolerance for those who keep their patients waiting, or who suggest unnecessary services and do shoddy work. Dr. McSwiney has always listened, taken my overall health into consideration, then proposed options and completed the service as needed, all in a timely manner. I have never had to have any re-dos, he gets it right the first time and every time.
- Dentistry
- English
- 1073899316
Dr. McSwiney has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McSwiney accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McSwiney has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. McSwiney. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McSwiney.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McSwiney, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McSwiney appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.