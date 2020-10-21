Dr. James McQueen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McQueen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James McQueen, MD
Overview
Dr. James McQueen, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Enterprise, AL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 35 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM and is affiliated with Medical Center Enterprise.
Dr. McQueen works at
Locations
-
1
Southern Hearing Associates Inc.107 E WATTS ST, Enterprise, AL 36330 Directions (334) 393-6837
-
2
South Alabama Outpatient Services201 E Watts St, Enterprise, AL 36330 Directions (334) 393-5474
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Enterprise
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McQueen?
Amazing doctor. Prompt referral to UAB ENT specialist, as he did not know what was causing my problem.
About Dr. James McQueen, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1740268259
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALABAMA AT BIRMINGHAM
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McQueen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McQueen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McQueen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McQueen works at
Dr. McQueen has seen patients for Allergic Rhinitis, Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McQueen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
42 patients have reviewed Dr. McQueen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McQueen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McQueen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McQueen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.