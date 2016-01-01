Dr. McQuade has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James McQuade, MD
Overview
Dr. James McQuade, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Novato, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON.
Locations
Sonnee Weedn Phd A Professional Corporation3 Hamilton Landing Ste 230, Novato, CA 94949 Directions (415) 884-9904
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. James McQuade, MD
- Psychiatry
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1467466680
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McQuade accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield of California and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McQuade has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. McQuade. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McQuade.
