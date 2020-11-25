Dr. James McPherson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McPherson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James McPherson, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital, Centinela Hospital Medical Center, Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.
Locations
Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgeons of Ventura County1700 N Rose Ave Ste 420, Oxnard, CA 93030 Directions (805) 988-2033
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital
- Centinela Hospital Medical Center
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
- Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance
- St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital
- St. John's Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
He’s an excellent doctor. I’m a needle freak and a fainter but Dr McPherson is very funny and keep me busy talking and take my attention away from the procedure and needle he uses:)) I started my procedures there in middle of October. I had 3 pregnancies and during these times my varicose veins got really bad and lately I always had to cover and wear long pants and skirts. They did both of my legs and had ultrasounds a few times and the technician who’s doing it Greg he does a really good job. So, my veins got already better and we’re not done yet:)) Can’t wait for my next procedure. Now I can see the light at the end of the tunnel and I’ll get back my legs really soon. Thank you Dr McPherson, Greg, Debbie and Danielle. See you guys soon. Edith
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Usc Lac Med Center
- St Lukes Roosevelt Hospital
- St Luke's - Roosevelt Hosp
- Tulane University School of Medicine
- University Of Southern California
Dr. McPherson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McPherson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McPherson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McPherson speaks Spanish.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. McPherson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McPherson.
