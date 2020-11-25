Overview

Dr. James McPherson, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Oxnard, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Tulane University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital, Centinela Hospital Medical Center, Los Robles Regional Medical Center, Providence Little Company Of Mary Medical Center Torrance, St. John's Pleasant Valley Hospital and St. John's Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McPherson works at Cardiovascular & Thoracic Surgeons of Ventura County in Oxnard, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.