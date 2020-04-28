Dr. James McNutt III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McNutt III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James McNutt III, MD
Overview
Dr. James McNutt III, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Denver, CO.
Dr. McNutt III works at
Locations
Neurological Consultants, P.C.4545 E 9th Ave Ste 510, Denver, CO 80220 Directions (303) 321-0700
Hospital Affiliations
- Rose Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I have found Dr. McNutt to responsive, caring and thorough in search for causes of my various problems. He routinely calls back within half a day of my calling. Headaches are difficult to treat. Mine layer and have so since college. He has never given up.
About Dr. James McNutt III, MD
- Neurology
- English, Spanish
- 1003898883
Education & Certifications
- University of Colorado
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McNutt III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McNutt III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McNutt III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McNutt III works at
Dr. McNutt III has seen patients for All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Migraine and Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McNutt III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McNutt III speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. McNutt III. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McNutt III.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McNutt III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McNutt III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.