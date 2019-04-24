Dr. James McMurray, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMurray is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James McMurray, MD
Overview
Dr. James McMurray, MD is an Urology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They graduated from University of Mississippi and is affiliated with Crestwood Medical Center and Huntsville Hospital.

Locations
Dr James G Mcmurray303 Williams Ave SW Ste 411, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Crestwood Medical Center
- Huntsville Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Managed Care (Non-HMO)
- POMCO Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
When was the last time you called a doctor's office with a question and the nurse said "wait a minute the man is right here"? He's an excelent doctor and the staff is most caring. He performed surgury on me a year ago and I couldn't be happier about the results.
About Dr. James McMurray, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1003913740
Education & Certifications
- U Miss Hosp
- Meml Hosp
- University of Mississippi
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McMurray has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McMurray accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McMurray has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. McMurray has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Hypogonadism, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McMurray on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. McMurray. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMurray.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMurray, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMurray appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.