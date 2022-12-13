Overview

Dr. James McManus, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Holmes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McManus works at The Eye Institute in Melbourne, FL with other offices in Rockledge, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Cataract, Drusen and Age-Related Macular Degeneration along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.