Dr. James McMahon, MD
Overview
Dr. James McMahon, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They completed their residency with Loyola University Med Center
Dr. McMahon works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Heart & Vascular Hinsdale908 N Elm St Ste 404, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Directions (630) 789-3422
AMITA Health Medical Group Heart & Vascular Bolingbrook396 Remington Blvd Ste 300, Bolingbrook, IL 60440 Directions (630) 789-3422
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth La Grange
- Adventist Bolingbrook Hospital
- Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
- AMITA Health Saint Joseph Medical Center Joliet
- Edward Hospital - Main Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McMahon is a very professional and caring doctor. He takes the time to answer all of my questions and cares about me as a person. He has helped me recover from a very serious illness and I am forever greatful.
About Dr. James McMahon, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Arabic
Education & Certifications
- Loyola University Med Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McMahon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McMahon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McMahon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McMahon works at
Dr. McMahon has seen patients for Heart Disease and Chest Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McMahon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. McMahon speaks Arabic.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. McMahon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMahon.
