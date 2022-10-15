See All General Surgeons in Columbus, OH
Dr. James McMahan, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. James McMahan, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (51)
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. James McMahan, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.

Dr. McMahan works at Advanced Aesthetic/Laser Srgy in Columbus, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other General Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Abraham Mikalov, MD
Dr. Abraham Mikalov, MD
10 (5)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Aesthetic & Laser Surgery
    4845 Knightsbridge Blvd, Columbus, OH 43214 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (614) 459-0060

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Riverside Methodist Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Lump
Carcinoma in Situ
Breast Hypoplasia
Breast Lump
Carcinoma in Situ

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Breast Hypoplasia Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 51 ratings
    Patient Ratings (51)
    5 Star
    (44)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McMahan?

    Oct 15, 2022
    Highly recommend!! Dr McMahan is wonderful!!! During my consultation he listened to my concerns and talked through my questions - I never felt rushed - he has a no nonsense bedside manner that I appreciate. Helped set realistic goals and expectations. Appts were easy to make. My breast reduction surgery went smoothly - everyone involved from admissions to recovery room were top notch. I am thrilled with the results! I would definitely recommend and hope to work with them again. Thank you Dr McMahan and team!
    — Oct 15, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James McMahan, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James McMahan, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McMahan to family and friends

    Dr. McMahan's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McMahan

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James McMahan, MD.

    About Dr. James McMahan, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1215036926
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Ohio State University
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Mt Sinai Med Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hurley Med Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Oregon Health And Science University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Oregon State University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Plastic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James McMahan, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McMahan is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McMahan has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McMahan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McMahan works at Advanced Aesthetic/Laser Srgy in Columbus, OH. View the full address on Dr. McMahan’s profile.

    51 patients have reviewed Dr. McMahan. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McMahan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McMahan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McMahan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James McMahan, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.