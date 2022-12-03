See All Vascular Surgeons in New York, NY
Dr. James McKinsey, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. James McKinsey, MD

Vascular Surgery
4.7 (18)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience

Offers telehealth

icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. James McKinsey, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Mount Sinai Morningside.

Dr. McKinsey works at Mount Sinai Hospital - Orthopedics in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm, Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Mount Sinai Hospital - Orthopedics
    425 W 59th St, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 523-7460
    Monday
    1:00pm - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 12:30pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 4:45pm
  2. 2
    Vascular Surgery Office
    1000 10th Ave Fl 5, New York, NY 10019 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (212) 523-7460

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center
  • Mount Sinai Morningside

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm
Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA) Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis of Aorta Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Iliac Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Bowel Infarction Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Stent Grafting Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm, Familial Abdominal Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm, Familial Thoracic Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Buerger's Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebral Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Chronic Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Aneurysms of the Great Vessels Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Dissecting Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Embolism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Embolism
False Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Femoral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphedema Chevron Icon
Median Arcuate Ligament Syndrome (MALS) Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Popliteal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Saccular Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Suprarenal Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Venous Compression Chevron Icon
Venous Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Vertebral Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Visceral Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McKinsey?

    Dec 03, 2022
    I would not hesitate to recommend a Vascular Surgeon of his caliber to anyone.His genuine concern for his Patients is truly awesome.Doctor Mc Kinsey Saved my Life on two occasions in the last 10 years once quite recently on November 2,nd.2022 ,He is the best of the best , thank you again Dr.Mc Kinsey.
    Michael Sconzo — Dec 03, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. James McKinsey, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. James McKinsey, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. McKinsey to family and friends

    Dr. McKinsey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. McKinsey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. James McKinsey, MD.

    About Dr. James McKinsey, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1104997444
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Georgia Baptist Medical Center
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • University of Florida College of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Wake Forest University
    Undergraduate School
    Board Certifications
    • Vascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James McKinsey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McKinsey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McKinsey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McKinsey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McKinsey works at Mount Sinai Hospital - Orthopedics in New York, NY. View the full address on Dr. McKinsey’s profile.

    Dr. McKinsey has seen patients for Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm, Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McKinsey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. McKinsey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McKinsey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McKinsey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McKinsey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. James McKinsey, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.