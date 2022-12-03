Overview

Dr. James McKinsey, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from University of Florida College of Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Jersey Shore University Medical Center and Mount Sinai Morningside.



Dr. McKinsey works at Mount Sinai Hospital - Orthopedics in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm, Aneurysm and Atherosclerosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.