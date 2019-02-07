Dr. James McIntyre, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McIntyre is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James McIntyre, MD
Overview
Dr. James McIntyre, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Sandy, UT. They graduated from UTAH VALLEY REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY and is affiliated with St. Mark's Hospital.
Dr. McIntyre works at
Locations
Granger Medical Alta View Sports Medicine - Sandy9844 S 1300 E Ste 100, Sandy, UT 84094 Directions (801) 571-9433Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesdayClosedWednesdayClosedThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFridayClosedSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Medallus Medical and Urgent Care10433 S Redwood Rd, South Jordan, UT 84095 Directions (801) 501-0500
Granger Medical Specialists LLC96 E Kimballs Ln Ste 304, Draper, UT 84020 Directions (801) 571-9433
Wasatch Internal Medicine1160 E 3900 S Ste 1000, Salt Lake City, UT 84124 Directions (801) 262-1771
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Mark's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Great doctor. Helped me with my shoulder. I should’ve gone in sooner.
About Dr. James McIntyre, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- UTAH VALLEY REGIONAL MEDICAL CENTER / SCHOOL OF RADIOLOGIC TECHNOLOGY
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McIntyre has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McIntyre accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McIntyre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. McIntyre. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McIntyre.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McIntyre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McIntyre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.