Dr. James McIntosh, MD
Overview
Dr. James McIntosh, MD is an Urology Specialist in Independence, MO. They completed their residency with University Of Kansas Med Center
Dr. McIntosh works at
Locations
-
1
Advanced Urologic Associates-Independence South
19001 E 48th St S, Independence, MO 64055
Monday-Friday 8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Excelsior Springs Hospital
- Saint Luke's East Hospital
- Saint Luke's Hospital of Kansas City
- Saint Luke's South Hospital
- Western Missouri Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. McIntosh completed a vasectomy for me. The anxiety leading up to it was the worst part. The procedure itself was quick and painless. I actually wasn’t certain he had even started before he was finished with the first side. He worked quickly, was great at keeping me distracted, and had a great sense of humor. Completely surprised with how well it went!
About Dr. James McIntosh, MD
- Urology
- English
- 1083738116
Education & Certifications
- University Of Kansas Med Center
- Urology
