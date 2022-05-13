Dr. James McHale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McHale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James McHale, MD
Dr. James McHale, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Mount Carmel East.
Columbus Ophthalmology Associates - East Office5965 E Broad St Ste 480, Columbus, OH 43213 Directions (614) 751-4070Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Columbus Ophthalmology Associates - Dublin5155 Bradenton Ave Ste 200, Dublin, OH 43017 Directions (614) 766-2006Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- Mount Carmel East
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. McHale is fantastic, so caring, easy to talk to. Just sat down in lobby and got called to go back. They keep things moving and smoothly.
- Ophthalmology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- Oh State University Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- Miami University - Oxford OH
- Ophthalmology
Dr. McHale has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McHale accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McHale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McHale has seen patients for Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McHale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
49 patients have reviewed Dr. McHale. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McHale.
