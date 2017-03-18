Dr. James McGreevy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGreevy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James McGreevy, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. James McGreevy, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Saint Paul, MN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital, M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital and M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital.
Dr. McGreevy works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
St. John's Hospital1575 Beam Ave, Saint Paul, MN 55109 Directions (651) 326-7671
-
2
Maplewood Surgery Center2945 Hazelwood St Ste 300, Maplewood, MN 55109 Directions (651) 471-9701
-
3
Woodwinds Health Campus1925 Woodwinds Dr, Saint Paul, MN 55125 Directions (651) 232-0228
Hospital Affiliations
- M Health Fairview Saint Joseph's Hospital
- M Health Fairview St. John's Hospital
- M Health Fairview Woodwinds Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McGreevy?
Dr. McGreevy is highly communicative. My mother in law had surgery today and he spent plenty of time with our family explaining the procedure. She is 96 years old and liked him as well when she met him. He seems highly competent and professional. We were extremely pleased.
About Dr. James McGreevy, MD
- General Surgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1568532653
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF WASHINGTON / HARBORVIEW MEDICAL CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGreevy has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGreevy accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGreevy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGreevy works at
Dr. McGreevy has seen patients for Appendicitis, Umbilical or Ventral Hernia Repair, Laparoscopic, Appendectomy and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGreevy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. McGreevy. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGreevy.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGreevy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGreevy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.