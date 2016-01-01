Dr. McGraw has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. James McGraw, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. James McGraw, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Huntsville, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES and is affiliated with Huntsville Hospital.
Heart Center Inc930 Franklin St SE, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 539-4080
Huntsville Hospital101 Sivley Rd SW, Huntsville, AL 35801 Directions (256) 533-3388MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Madison Hospital8375 Highway 72 W, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 533-3388
Huntsville Hospital Surgical Associates of Madison1041 Balch Rd Ste 350, Madison, AL 35758 Directions (256) 265-5955
- Huntsville Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
- Cardiology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1609863927
- SOUTHWEST COLLEGE OF NATUROPATHIC MEDICINEHEALTH SCIENCES
- Cardiovascular Disease
