Dr. James McGrath, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Shelby, NC. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Medical Oncology. They graduated from Univ of Alabama at Birmingham and is affiliated with Caromont Regional Medical Center.



Dr. McGrath works at Champaign Dental Group in Shelby, NC with other offices in Wilmington, NC, Gastonia, NC and Belmont, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.