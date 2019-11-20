Overview

Dr. James McGlynn, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Media, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 41 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Chester County Hospital, Crozer-Chester Medical Center, Riddle Memorial Hospital and Saint Francis Hospital.



Dr. McGlynn works at Premier Orthopaedics in Media, PA with other offices in Glen Mills, PA and Wilmington, DE. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Shoulder Impingement Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.