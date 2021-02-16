See All General Surgeons in Englewood, NJ
Dr. James McGinty, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (45)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview

Dr. James McGinty, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Englewood, NJ. They specialize in General Surgery, has 25 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Drexel University College of Medicine and is affiliated with Englewood Hospital And Medical Center.

Dr. McGinty works at Englewood Health Physician Network in Englewood, NJ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Dr. James McGinty
    25 Rockwood Pl Ste 120, Englewood, NJ 07631 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (201) 227-5533

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Englewood Hospital And Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Gallstones
Incisional Hernia
Inguinal Hernia
Gallstones

Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abdominal Hernia Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
Achalasia Chevron Icon
Acid Reflux Chevron Icon
Adrenal Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anal Disorders Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Appendicitis Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Boerhaave's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Collapsed Lung (Pneumothorax) Chevron Icon
Colon Disorders Chevron Icon
Colon Polyp Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Common Bile Duct Stone Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Digestive Disorders Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Endocrine Disorders Chevron Icon
Gallbladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding Chevron Icon
Gastric Banding, Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastroenteritis Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Malignant Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Spleen Disorders Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Surgical Weight Loss Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tumor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Healthfirst
    • Highmark Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MetroPlus Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • Oxford Health Plans
    • QualCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 45 ratings
    Patient Ratings (45)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Feb 16, 2021
    Dr. McGinty is the best, 9 years trying and getting better. Thanks a lot.
    Jamel Garcia — Feb 16, 2021
    About Dr. James McGinty, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1780673574
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York Presbyterian-Columbia
    Internship
    • Allegheny General Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Drexel University College of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • BOSTON COLLEGE
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. James McGinty, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGinty is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McGinty has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McGinty has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McGinty works at Englewood Health Physician Network in Englewood, NJ. View the full address on Dr. McGinty’s profile.

    45 patients have reviewed Dr. McGinty. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGinty.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGinty, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGinty appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

