Overview

Dr. James McGehee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Williamson Medical Center.



Dr. McGehee works at Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance - St. Thomas West in Nashville, TN with other offices in Franklin, TN and Cookeville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Runner's Knee and Adhesive Capsulitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.