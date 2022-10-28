Dr. James McGehee, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McGehee is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. James McGehee, MD
Overview
Dr. James McGehee, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West and Williamson Medical Center.
Locations
St. Thomas West4230 Harding Pike Ste 1000, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 383-2693
Franklin4323 Carothers Pkwy Ste 600, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 236-5000
Cookeville315 N Washington Ave Ste 150, Cookeville, TN 38501 Directions (800) 264-3762
4
Tennessee Orthopaedic Alliance - Franklin215 Gothic Ct Ste 101, Franklin, TN 37067 Directions (615) 236-5000Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturday8:00am - 4:30pmSunday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West
- Williamson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had shoulder replacement surgery preformed by Dr McGehee recently and I feel like I'm doing very well at this point with very little pain. I feel like Dr McGehee did an excellent job and I am very satisfied.
About Dr. James McGehee, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English
- 1306925508
Education & Certifications
- Steadman Hawkins Clinic of the Carolinas
- Emory University
- Vanderbilt University School of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McGehee has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McGehee accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McGehee has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. McGehee has seen patients for Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Runner's Knee and Adhesive Capsulitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. McGehee on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
152 patients have reviewed Dr. McGehee. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McGehee.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McGehee, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McGehee appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.