Dr. James McFadden, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Birmingham, AL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience, and is board certified in Hand Surgery. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Prisma Health Baptist Hospital, Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital and Prisma Health Richland Hospital.
University of Alabama Hospital Birmingham619 19th St S, Birmingham, AL 35233 Directions (205) 934-6507
Palmetto Health-USC Orthopedic Center104 Saluda Pointe Dr, Lexington, SC 29072 Directions (803) 296-9250Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Baptist Hospital
- Prisma Health Baptist Parkridge Hospital
- Prisma Health Richland Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
He did my shoulder surgery, and my carpal tunnel surgery, and did a great job! He’s always helpful, understanding, and courteous. I highly recommend him and his staff.
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1154687861
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Hand Surgery and Orthopedic Surgery
