Dr. James McEntire, DO
Overview
Dr. James McEntire, DO is a Pediatrics Specialist in Lees Summit, MO. They completed their fellowship with Children's Mercy Hospital
Dr. McEntire works at
Locations
-
1
Preferred Pediatrics241 Nw Mcnary Ct, Lees Summit, MO 64086 Directions (816) 347-0064
-
2
Children's Psychiatric Hospital of Marillac8000 W 127th St, Overland Park, KS 66213 Directions (913) 588-6300
Hospital Affiliations
- Centerpoint Medical Center
- Lee's Summit Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Mac has seen my children and grandchildren. Excellent manner with the kids and parents. He is amazing.
About Dr. James McEntire, DO
- Pediatrics
- English, Hindi
- 1083653018
Education & Certifications
- Children's Mercy Hospital
- Pediatrics
